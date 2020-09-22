Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy in upholding a key religious freedom law

As the country mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we are inspired by the breadth of her legacy, both professional and personal. She has been rightly recognized for her landmark contributions in the fight for gender equality, both as an attorney and later as a jurist. Like many other women lawyers, we feel professionally indebted to her and count her among our heroes.

While not as prominent among her other contributions in the law, her record in support of religious liberty is strong. She rarely wrote in church-state cases, but her voice was clear and powerful in support of the separation of church and state in the opinions and dissents she authored. Her voting record is one that historic Baptists applaud. It reflects a strong appreciation of both religious liberty principles enshrined in our First Amendment: free exercise and no establishment. She consistently voted against government funding of religion and government-sponsored religious displays, while upholding the free exercise of religion.

Her majority opinion in Cutter v. Wilkinson (2005) epitomizes her approach. The opinion she authored for a unanimous Court upheld the constitutionality of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), a landmark piece of religious freedom legislation that turns 20 today.

Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (BJC) led the diverse coalition in support of RLUIPA’s passage, which was part of a decade of back and forth efforts of the Supreme Court and Congress to settle on the proper legal standard for religious exemptions from generally applicable laws. RLUIPA, which passed with unanimous support in Congress in 2000, applies to all levels of government – federal, state and local – in two distinct areas: land use and government-run custodial institutions, such as prisons and immigrant detention centers. In those specific areas, RLUIPA says the government cannot impose substantial burdens on religious practice unless narrowly tailored to serve a compelling government interest.

RLUIPA’s protection for prisoners was challenged as an unconstitutional establishment of religion five years after its passage. In Cutter, the Court rejected the challenge and explained the balance of free exercise and no establishment concerns that best protects religious liberty.

Justice Ginsburg’s opinion for the Court acknowledged the precedent that held “there is room for play in the joints” between the Religion Clauses. That is, there is “some space for legislative action neither compelled by the Free Exercise Clause nor prohibited by the Establishment Clause.” The Court held that RLUIPA, which “does not differentiate among bona fide faiths,” is an accommodation of religion that fits into that space.